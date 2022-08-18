Update V 0.0.5b

Hi there girs and guys,

in this patch I added a weapon wheel to switch weapons. This is important because you will no longer be able to put weapons into the hotbar. Instead I added 3 new slots to the character window where you have to put them in. The weapon wheel can be opened by simply pressing the middle mouse button.

I know this is a change not everybody can agree with but the reason is: I want to add skills which you will be able to use with the hotbar. So you have a better management and only have important stuff in the hotbar.

I hope it makes sense if you think about that but please let us discuss that on the discord channel. I am open for everything at that point :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.5b

Additions:

Added weapon slot to character overview

Added range weapon slot to character overview

Added tool slot to character overview

Added functions to show the unused weapon, tool and range weapon attached to the players body

Added Weapon wheel UI

Changes:

Changed: Weapons, range weapons and tools can not be added to the hotbar anymore. Instead you have to put the weapon etc in the given slots in the character overview

Fixes: