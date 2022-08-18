Update V 0.0.5b

Hi there girs and guys,
in this patch I added a weapon wheel to switch weapons. This is important because you will no longer be able to put weapons into the hotbar. Instead I added 3 new slots to the character window where you have to put them in. The weapon wheel can be opened by simply pressing the middle mouse button.
I know this is a change not everybody can agree with but the reason is: I want to add skills which you will be able to use with the hotbar. So you have a better management and only have important stuff in the hotbar.
I hope it makes sense if you think about that but please let us discuss that on the discord channel. I am open for everything at that point :)
Update Notes Version 0.0.5b
Additions:
- Added weapon slot to character overview
- Added range weapon slot to character overview
- Added tool slot to character overview
- Added functions to show the unused weapon, tool and range weapon attached to the players body
- Added Weapon wheel UI
Changes:
- Changed: Weapons, range weapons and tools can not be added to the hotbar anymore. Instead you have to put the weapon etc in the given slots in the character overview
Fixes:
- Fixed Mount AI do not drop the rare items
- Fixed attack animation is continued even if the attack button is not pressed anymore
- Fixed: When torch or shield is equipped the player is using both hands to punch (It will only use the right hand now)
- Fixed: When upgrade a building part the player will swing the hammer and deal damage to the structure
Changed depots in experimental branch