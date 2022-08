Share · View all patches · Build 9337994 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Ember Crusade IV is releasing tomorrow (19 Aug 2022). It's been a long road to release. Thanks for everyone who supported me, you're awesome!

So, some details:

V1.0 will be releasing 19 Aug 2022 @ 8:00AM PDT

Please use the "Send Feedback" button on the main menu to report any bugs.

HMU on Twitter if you have any questions etc.

Alright, deep breaths. Here we go guys!