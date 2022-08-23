Version 1.6.60

Attention Airmen! New challenges ahead!
*New weapons are on the way. Get ready to see them in action!
*New Upcoming Leaderboard Events
*Bug Fixes and System Optimisations
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Attention Airmen! New challenges ahead!
*New weapons are on the way. Get ready to see them in action!
*New Upcoming Leaderboard Events
*Bug Fixes and System Optimisations
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update