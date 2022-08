Share · View all patches · Build 9337823 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 08:09:24 UTC by Wendy

KEEK was originally created for GCORES BOOOM CHALLENGE 2021 and became the most popular game (voted by players). Now you can play it on Steam as a free game!

KEEK has been modified and polished in the past weeks. In addition, five whole new levels have been added to the game.

The development team is now working on the future commercial version. Please stay tuned, and don't forget to follow our Twitter (@70MTNS)!

We hope you enjoy the game!