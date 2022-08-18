・When retreating, the number of soldiers will normally be reduced by about 20%.
Fixed it so that if you retreat with a certain number of soldiers or less, you will suffer catastrophic damage.
・When the enemy retreated, it was displayed that the ally retreated, so this has been fixed.
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 18 August 2022
2022.8.18fix
・When retreating, the number of soldiers will normally be reduced by about 20%.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update