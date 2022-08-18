 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 18 August 2022

2022.8.18fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9337749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・When retreating, the number of soldiers will normally be reduced by about 20%.
Fixed it so that if you retreat with a certain number of soldiers or less, you will suffer catastrophic damage.
・When the enemy retreated, it was displayed that the ally retreated, so this has been fixed.

