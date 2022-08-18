 Skip to content

Spellbook Demonslayers Prologue update for 18 August 2022

Buffs!

Share · View all patches · Build 9337714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mending | Regen Aura
Old: Regeneration +0.3. Regenerate 30 HP over the next 3 seconds.
New: Regeneration +1.0. Regenerate 50% HP over the next 3 seconds.

Regeneration Upgrade (Permanent)
Old: Regeneration +0.1 per point
New: Regeneration + 0.2 per point

Regeneration Shrine
Old: Regeneration +3
New: Regeneration +5

Skewer | Pierce Aura
Old: +1 Pierce, Cast Speed -10%
New: +1 Pierce, Cast Speed -5%

The fireball spells Magma Axis and Fire of Sinai have been increased in speed from 3s to 2.5s.
Fire of Sinai's effect that slows enemies on burning ground has been improved.

Burning Ground from any source is now affected by Projectile Size.

The explosion spells Inferno and Acid Breath now gain a lot more cooldown reduction at high levels.

