Mending | Regen Aura

Old: Regeneration +0.3. Regenerate 30 HP over the next 3 seconds.

New: Regeneration +1.0. Regenerate 50% HP over the next 3 seconds.

Regeneration Upgrade (Permanent)

Old: Regeneration +0.1 per point

New: Regeneration + 0.2 per point

Regeneration Shrine

Old: Regeneration +3

New: Regeneration +5

Skewer | Pierce Aura

Old: +1 Pierce, Cast Speed -10%

New: +1 Pierce, Cast Speed -5%

The fireball spells Magma Axis and Fire of Sinai have been increased in speed from 3s to 2.5s.

Fire of Sinai's effect that slows enemies on burning ground has been improved.

Burning Ground from any source is now affected by Projectile Size.

The explosion spells Inferno and Acid Breath now gain a lot more cooldown reduction at high levels.