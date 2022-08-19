- The cube in level 16 can now be collected (There are now 12 cubes and you need 11 for the good ending)
- The alternate entrance in level 16 now opens if you have enough cubes to unlock the good ending
KELVIN update for 19 August 2022
KELVIN Update August 19th 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update