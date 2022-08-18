Pressing both mouse 1 + mouse 2 buttons initiates an "Immortal Attack" turning your character invincible for a short period of time. Keep in mind that after the attack, your character is unable to move or attack for another short period of time. until he recovers, he is very vulnerable and enemies can take advantage of that.
Darkion Playtest update for 18 August 2022
"Immortal Attack" added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update