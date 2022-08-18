 Skip to content

Darkion Playtest update for 18 August 2022

"Immortal Attack" added

Pressing both mouse 1 + mouse 2 buttons initiates an "Immortal Attack" turning your character invincible for a short period of time. Keep in mind that after the attack, your character is unable to move or attack for another short period of time. until he recovers, he is very vulnerable and enemies can take advantage of that.

