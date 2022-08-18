Balance changes - patch 0.1.2a

Hello!

Major changes:

Bugs related to pick cards are fixed .

Talent card discovers are now weighted, so will be easier to find pieces which complement each other. It is 1 card weight, but this should eliminate the problem with useless cards, however the skip button will remain.

Animation play rate has changed, should not be affected by client frame rate, but delta time ( so if you have 144 fps or 60 the animation will run on the same rate )

Optimized sound and visual effects - should not impact performance anymore.

Hardware detection improved - this is for the optimal default settings.

Balance changes are a very long list, however the main point is to make the initial levels easier but make the bosses more challenging. Changes included health, attack pattern, damage and status changes for hero/enemy characters. Hopefully this change will help out the beginners, however make the ascensions harder due to attack pattern changes on enemies.

Example : Skeletons are now 20% more likely to attack with multi-attack skills, which does less damage and does not give debuff for your hero, however on later ascensions due to power status it will make more damage and venomous status effect will apply 2x the debuff than a single attack.

Next steps :

3 new talents are implemented in the back-end for the Assa character, however the cards are work in progress, but coming relatively soon.

I hope you are doing well, take care and if there is anything please let me know via the discussion tab.