v1.0.9 patch notes:
● Adjusted the bounties of some commission quests.
● Adjust the effect value of water, fertilizer and fodder.
● Adjusted the facility level for learning the alchemy recipe "Mixed Potion".
● Fixed the problem that the buffs/debuffs on player did not disappear after the player dead.
● Fixed an issue where the cooldown of items was not reset after the player dead.
● Fixed the problem that the doll part items produced by doll from job were wrongly placed in the bank.
● Fixed the problem when that the durability of kernel part of the doll is not enough, the demons couldn't be summoned normally.
