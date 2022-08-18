 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 18 August 2022

More Bugfixes For Recent Major Update

18 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Original: Fix shield display regression making shields display way too brightly. This bug did not affect remake.
  • Android: Experimental ebiten engine cherry-pick that may help improve touch reliability in some cases.
  • Remake: Fix item upgrades to work as expected again.
  • Remake: Fix bug where items would drop in effectiveness if you close and reopen the game. This bug only happened once per item. Sorry this fix cannot fix items already affected by this bug.

