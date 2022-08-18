- Original: Fix shield display regression making shields display way too brightly. This bug did not affect remake.
- Android: Experimental ebiten engine cherry-pick that may help improve touch reliability in some cases.
- Remake: Fix item upgrades to work as expected again.
- Remake: Fix bug where items would drop in effectiveness if you close and reopen the game. This bug only happened once per item. Sorry this fix cannot fix items already affected by this bug.
Idle Armada update for 18 August 2022
More Bugfixes For Recent Major Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update