Doko Roko update for 18 August 2022

Update #2

Update #2

Hey all! Comin' at you today with a small update. The big news is I added Steam Achievements!

Fixes:
-Centipede area sword drop was previously unreadable because it was blocked off by the Boss' health bar. Now Boss health bars fade out after they are defeated
-Octopus can't shoot you when you are inside a shop
-Unskippable intro cutscene should no longer play when you beat the game and start a new game
-Fixed small bug where Vitality Crystal names weren't displaying when moving from the healer to the crystal.
-Sword text now displays properly when you switch out a weapon and when your equipped sword breaks
-duplicate NPC's can't spawn in same area anymore
-Fixed a bug where you'd infinitely remain on fire after putting yourself out with a Water Sword
-Fixed NPC typo in Sky Graveyards
-Fixed Sky Centipede Fire not being put out after its defeat

Changes:
-Added Steam Achievements!
-Getting in range of Vitality Crystals now shows you how much it will heal
-Weapon Selection slot now persists between areas
-Added in Healer Music by Seltzki
-Added in-game timer for runs that can be toggled in the Video options

Known Problems:
-Mac build seems to appear upside down... hnghhh

That's it for this one!

Onward and Upward,
-Eric

