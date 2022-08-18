Hey all! Comin' at you today with a small update. The big news is I added Steam Achievements!

Fixes:

-Centipede area sword drop was previously unreadable because it was blocked off by the Boss' health bar. Now Boss health bars fade out after they are defeated

-Octopus can't shoot you when you are inside a shop

-Unskippable intro cutscene should no longer play when you beat the game and start a new game

-Fixed small bug where Vitality Crystal names weren't displaying when moving from the healer to the crystal.

-Sword text now displays properly when you switch out a weapon and when your equipped sword breaks

-duplicate NPC's can't spawn in same area anymore

-Fixed a bug where you'd infinitely remain on fire after putting yourself out with a Water Sword

-Fixed NPC typo in Sky Graveyards

-Fixed Sky Centipede Fire not being put out after its defeat

Changes:

-Added Steam Achievements!

-Getting in range of Vitality Crystals now shows you how much it will heal

-Weapon Selection slot now persists between areas

-Added in Healer Music by Seltzki

-Added in-game timer for runs that can be toggled in the Video options

Known Problems:

-Mac build seems to appear upside down... hnghhh

That's it for this one!

Onward and Upward,

-Eric