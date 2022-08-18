 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Platypus Adventures update for 18 August 2022

Platypus Adventures 1.11 Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 9337002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Platypus Adventures version 1.11

Minor update focused on quality of life improvements

Adjustments

  • Added Figtree Digital title card to opening sequence (can be skipped)
  • Added theme song "Adventurous" to main menu
  • Reworked the main menu scene
  • Re-worked the starting area underwater collision
  • Disabled idle waiting animation override during early cut scene with Crocodile
  • Removed some flashing artifacts from the main menu
  • Broad re-work of the global level to increase performance and remove out-of-place assets
  • Recoloured the keybinding text in the pause settings menu, to highlight the function and added more text for a clearer explanation of the keybinding system

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where wearing a hat could interfere with raindrops from appearing
  • Fixed an issue where jumping onto a ledge while taking damage could cause a glitch
  • Fixed an issue where using the vine skip at the beginning of the game could cause a glitch

Changed files in this update

Depot 1719551
  • Loading history…
Depot 1719552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link