Platypus Adventures 1.11 Minor update

Platypus Adventures version 1.11
Minor update focused on quality of life improvements
Adjustments
- Added Figtree Digital title card to opening sequence (can be skipped)
- Added theme song "Adventurous" to main menu
- Reworked the main menu scene
- Re-worked the starting area underwater collision
- Disabled idle waiting animation override during early cut scene with Crocodile
- Removed some flashing artifacts from the main menu
- Broad re-work of the global level to increase performance and remove out-of-place assets
- Recoloured the keybinding text in the pause settings menu, to highlight the function and added more text for a clearer explanation of the keybinding system
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where wearing a hat could interfere with raindrops from appearing
- Fixed an issue where jumping onto a ledge while taking damage could cause a glitch
- Fixed an issue where using the vine skip at the beginning of the game could cause a glitch
Changed files in this update