Hello, Deadsiders!
The deployment of Patch 0.3.2 will start at 08:00 am GMT / 01:00 am PDT on August 18th.
There are several important improvements and fixes in the update that affect one of the fundamental aspects of the game: the gunplay.
⚠️Warning:
The servers will be rebooted and may be temporarily unavailable during the update installation. The game client needs to be updated.
Improvements:
Now weapons return to aiming mode after interacting with an obstacle.
Bug fixes:
- The FOV of the workbench camera now depends on the player's settings;
- The occurrence of a shooting lag in automatic mode when the LMB is double-clicked;
- Interruption of firing (with the LMB pressed) after the interaction of the weapon with an obstacle;
- Shooting and reloading are blocked when trying to reload the weapon immediately after a shot;
- Reloading during firing does not cancel gunfire;
- Hammer and Saw are no longer overexposed in the hands.
