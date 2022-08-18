 Skip to content

Deadside update for 18 August 2022

Patch 0.3.2

Patch 0.3.2

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, Deadsiders!

The deployment of Patch 0.3.2 will start at 08:00 am GMT / 01:00 am PDT on August 18th.

There are several important improvements and fixes in the update that affect one of the fundamental aspects of the game: the gunplay.

⚠️Warning:
The servers will be rebooted and may be temporarily unavailable during the update installation. The game client needs to be updated.

Improvements:

Now weapons return to aiming mode after interacting with an obstacle.

Bug fixes:
  • The FOV of the workbench camera now depends on the player's settings;
  • The occurrence of a shooting lag in automatic mode when the LMB is double-clicked;
  • Interruption of firing (with the LMB pressed) after the interaction of the weapon with an obstacle;
  • Shooting and reloading are blocked when trying to reload the weapon immediately after a shot;
  • Reloading during firing does not cancel gunfire;
  • Hammer and Saw are no longer overexposed in the hands.

