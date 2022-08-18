Patch Notes v1.0.601

Hey everyone!

We have our first larger patch for you all. We've addressed a bunch of the bugs that you all of been experiencing and reporting. We hope that this improves your experience with the game. As always, if you are still experiencing issues, please report them in our Discord through our ticketing system. Also, please consider leaving us a review if you haven't already as it really helps us out!

Changes

Enemies no longer avoid stepping on landmines.

Bug Fix