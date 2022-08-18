Patch Notes v1.0.601

Hey everyone!
We have our first larger patch for you all. We've addressed a bunch of the bugs that you all of been experiencing and reporting. We hope that this improves your experience with the game. As always, if you are still experiencing issues, please report them in our Discord through our ticketing system. Also, please consider leaving us a review if you haven't already as it really helps us out!
Changes
- Enemies no longer avoid stepping on landmines.
Bug Fix
- Fixed cursor not registering skill damage preview when cursor is already focused on target and hotkeys were used to select skill.
- Fixed achievements not syncing with Steam. Open the achievement panel will re-sync all achievements.
- Fixed Jeff moving to an enemy’s attack area when he tries to target player’s unit.
- Fixed level preview missing sprites of bosses
- Fixed multiple dynamites being spawned on the same tile.
- Fixed multiple Minions being spawned on the same tile.
- Fixed Lava not canceling enemy attacks.
- Fixed Lava dealing damage to Lynette (Flying Unit)
- Fixed Cryo Rain not attacking an enemy in Bush
- Fixed when Butter/Mocha/Berry die and leave a Shade on the field.
- Fixed Wand of Energy not healing target.
- Fixed bosses attacking more than once when player changes their attack direction with certain skills.
