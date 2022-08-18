 Skip to content

DAN☆SING update for 18 August 2022

Portrait Mode Is supported

You could export portrait video to Tikok or Shoirts now. Just try it.

Our discord
https://discord.com/invite/BW3Jhpmyxd

