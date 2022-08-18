The Dark Monastery Update

The power of the Dark Monastery advances. Followers of Lucifer have been seen all over the North Roads and the name Dark Monastery is well known now. Nobody really knows who they are or where they live, but this cult is becoming stronger than anything else on Eo. I wonder what are they planning.

Thanks to all the players that created the Dark Monastery and have been roleplaying this dark section of Eo's history. You guys are amazing and this update brings even more power to the cult with the best roleplayers on Eo.