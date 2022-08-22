CHALLENGE MODE UPDATE + NEW GAME REVEAL

Share · View all patches · Build 9336626 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 17:06:46 UTC by Wendy

Great news today. I've got a new update AND a reveal for the next game!

The fresh and new 'Challenge Mode Update' for An Uninvited Guest is now out. This adds 'Challenge Mode', an extra degree of replay-ability to the game. A new difficulty selection is also available for the normal part of the game.

Challenge Mode is unlocked after completing the 'Jack Of All Traps' ending once.

Try to complete 'Jack Of All Traps' as fast as possible, alongside the introduction of optional challenges that affect the normal gameplay loop.

There are 8 challenges to choose from. Multiple challenges can be active at the same time:

Glue Hands - Items cannot be dropped from your inventory

- Items cannot be dropped from your inventory Item Shuffle - All trap-related item locations are shuffled

- All trap-related item locations are shuffled Eternal Dark - The power is always out

- The power is always out Hardcore - The Guest is more aggressive

- The Guest is more aggressive Small Pockets - Inventory space is reduced to 2 slots

- Inventory space is reduced to 2 slots Tunnel Vision - Distractions do not affect The Guest

- Distractions do not affect The Guest Forced Entry - The Guest enters immediately without a countdown

- The Guest enters immediately without a countdown 4 Traps - An additional trap must be used to be able to escape

Completing runs with challenges active provide rewards to the player:

3 new achievements are added for completing runs with at least 1/3/5 challenges active.

are added for completing runs with at least 1/3/5 challenges active. 3 challenge rewards are given when completing runs with at least 2/4/6 challenges active. These rewards can be activated in challenge mode to provide help to the player.

are given when completing runs with at least 2/4/6 challenges active. These rewards can be activated in challenge mode to provide help to the player. Completing a run with all 8 challenges gives a special little reward...

Aside from the Challenge Mode, players can now choose between two difficulty settings for the game:

Normal - Same as how the game has previously been

- Same as how the game has previously been Easy - The Guest cannot sneak up behind the player when his presence is felt. This means that The Guest can always be noticed by his shadow before catching the player (excluding the attic)

- The Guest cannot sneak up behind the player when his presence is felt. This means that The Guest can always be noticed by his shadow before catching the player (excluding the attic) Difficulty setting is ignored in Challenge Mode

Other smaller quality of life updates are as follows:

Most of the shadows have been made to stand out more against the ground/wall. This should make it easier to spot the shadow of The Guest.

Dorsum cubiculums is easier to discover. If you notice the object with a weird anomaly, click on it.

Some players would forget to return the key and wander aimlessly for a long period of time. A prompt now shows when trying to return to the computer game early.

To celebrate, the game will be 20% off for the week of the update.

That concludes the new features of the Challenge Mode Update. I hope you all give Challenge Mode a go and I can't wait to see the times people will manage to achieve!

But that's not all...

The Suits Have Gone Mad! is a brand-new episodic series where you unravel the mysteries behind the monopoly of Blake & Whitley Innovations and bring color into the world.

Blake & Whitley Innovations

A business behemoth in the world, dominating the market in tone production and distribution. Employees are pushed to the limits with little reward.

Play as the average-joe, Theo Blue, a senior innovator for the company who accidentally stumbles across color while working a usual day. Executives witness this discovery and mysteriously demand for his apprehension.

Watch the reveal trailer below, providing a small glimpse at the unique setting:

You can check out the steam store page here - The Suits Have Gone Mad!

I love to hear thoughts from anyone about the games I create! Leave comments below or contact me through any of these social media:

Discord

Twitter

YouTube

itch.io

Thank you very much for reading through. I appreciate everyone of you! Game development is still currently just a passion of mine but hopefully it can evolve into something more!