Bonus Update!

General Changes

● Many character graphics and animations improved or retouched

● Many character ending graphics retouched

Fighting Mechanics Changes

● Projectile Invincibility changed to Projectile Resistance: Invincible to standard projectiles; Overdrive or Super projectile damage reduced by half

Character Changes

● MEGASTAR: Super Moon Shot projectile size increased by 50%, startup frames reduced from 19 to 4

● NEKOGAMI: Dive Kick renamed to Shadow Kick, added visual blinking effect and projectile resistance 6~999f

● DRAGONOH: Final strike of Claw Combo now moves forward, new collision boxes. Fireball projectiles now generate slightly more forward. Flame Breath projectiles now generate slightly more forward and downward

● MASAMIOH: Command Heavy Attack hitbox moved forward, movement removed, knock back reduced from 8 to 1, hitstun increased to 25. Masami Spin movement increased for Heavy and Overdrive version, and Overdrive version now has projectile resistance 11~40f

● AUTOFIVE: Retracting Flight projectiles now deactivated 5 frames earlier; Light Retracting Flight now attacks with helicopter arm, recovery frames increased by 20

● YUMELODY: Standing Heavy Attack has new collision boxes. Crouching Heavy Attack hitbox reduced slightly. Jumping Heavy Attack has new collision boxes, damage reduced from 60 to 30, now remains active until landing

● SUTEKISS: Standing Heavy Attack has new collision boxes. Crouching Heavy Attack hitbox reduced slightly. Jumping Heavy Attack has new collision boxes, damage reduced from 60 to 30, now remains active until landing

● GRANDSKY: Energy increased from 650 to 700. Overdrive Payload now fires 2 total projectiles, projectile damage reduced from 110 to 55

● HEAVYTEX: Howdy Light and Heavy versions can now be performed, but it is just a friendly gesture!

● UCHUZINE: Aliens have gained Otherworldly Power: regenerate Overdrive meter slowly!

● SHIPPOOH: Aliens have gained Otherworldly Power: regenerate Overdrive meter slowly!

● MAXCYBER: Cyber Drop Kick renamed to Cyber Shadow Kick, added visual blinking effect and projectile resistance 6~999f. Command Heavy Attack now depletes the opponent's Overdrive meter!

● DIMCYBER: Command Heavy Attack now depletes the opponent's Overdrive meter!