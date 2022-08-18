- New City Rooftops props
- Major interior office lobby improvements
- Fixed collisions and added ability to climb buildings you could not previously
- Easier and higher jumps
- Grappling/Gravity Gun easier to grab
- Fixed sniper on hilltop
- Labyrinth level changes and additions
- Labyrinth walls can be climbed
- Zombie movement bug fixed
- Various bug fixes and adjustments
Cry of Athena Playtest update for 18 August 2022
City Rooftops Improvements, Better Jumps, Various Bug Fixes
