Cry of Athena Playtest update for 18 August 2022

City Rooftops Improvements, Better Jumps, Various Bug Fixes

  • New City Rooftops props
  • Major interior office lobby improvements
  • Fixed collisions and added ability to climb buildings you could not previously
  • Easier and higher jumps
  • Grappling/Gravity Gun easier to grab
  • Fixed sniper on hilltop
  • Labyrinth level changes and additions
  • Labyrinth walls can be climbed
  • Zombie movement bug fixed
  • Various bug fixes and adjustments

