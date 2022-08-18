Patch Version 1.3

Hello everyone,

Hope you are all enjoying the game :) I've received a lot of great feedback and I've added some minor fixes to the game.

Patch includes:

menu rather than restarting the whole game. This was done because the save system being quite finicky was causing a lot of problems with save files and such so it was better to revert it back than potentially corrupt everyone's save files. Added custom colors to each character's name in the text box to help differentiate each character

you do find one that is a little odd please report it in the discussion forums here on Steam) Other small minor improvements.

I would also like to ask that if you do enjoy the game to please leave a review (if you don't mind). It'll help us small (solo) developers out and encourages us to make more games like Ashina!

IF YOUR SAVE FILE HAS CORRUPTED AFTER THE UPDATE:

You can access the previous version by heading into the Steam library settings and accessing the betas tab, then selecting rollbackversion0.0 or rollbackversion0.1.