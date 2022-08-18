Patch Version 1.3

Hello everyone,
Hope you are all enjoying the game :) I've received a lot of great feedback and I've added some minor fixes to the game.
Patch includes:
- Reverting the change where quitting in the options menu in-game will take you back to the main
menu rather than restarting the whole game. This was done because the save system being quite
finicky was causing a lot of problems with save files and such so it was better to revert it back than
potentially corrupt everyone's save files.
- Added custom colors to each character's name in the text box to help differentiate each character
when speaking.
- Fixed interaction with the foreman Hoki not being in front of his TV.
- Fixed various text's not being said by the correct character (I am sure there are more out there and if
you do find one that is a little odd please report it in the discussion forums here on Steam)
- Other small minor improvements.
I would also like to ask that if you do enjoy the game to please leave a review (if you don't mind). It'll help us small (solo) developers out and encourages us to make more games like Ashina!
IF YOUR SAVE FILE HAS CORRUPTED AFTER THE UPDATE:
You can access the previous version by heading into the Steam library settings and accessing the betas tab, then selecting rollbackversion0.0 or rollbackversion0.1.
Changed files in this update