Version 3.10.1 Adds New Event, New OJDex Entries & More!

Version 3.10.1 has just gone live with a number of changes!

Changes

Added new event: Path to Secrets, alongside a new Event Map mechanic.

Added pins and OJDex entries for Yuki, Hime, Fernet, and Marie Poppo.



Added new emotes.

Amount of games required to unlock each character's OJDex entries has been lowered, now being unlocked at multiples of 5 games with the final entry unlocked at 25 games (previously was multiples of 15 games). Pins remain at 50 games.

Re-ordered characters in the OJDex.

Adjusted Magical Massacre's description to specify "other units" instead of "enemies" (effect remains the same).

Improved -noSmartLoading launch parameter for additional loading changes, possibly fixing long time loads for people playing on the x64 executable.

Fixes

Fixed softlock when Haruo uses Swarm while Serene Hush is active. New behaviour: If Serene Hush is in play when Swarm is played, Boss will receive the Dash effect, and all minions the following buff for the next battle: "+2 ATK, and if attacking first, enemy cannot counterattack (once per battle).

Fixed Upshift causing characters other than Lone Rider to play their own hyper voicelines

Fixed repeats in the free weekly character rotation. As a side effect, the current free characters will change after this update. Sorry, Lone Rider!

Fixed typos in Natsumi and Kiriko voicelines (English).

Fixed an issue where Special Stage would not properly change the music if it was used immediately after the end of a previous Special Stage.

Fixed CPUs using Special Stage too often.

Fixed the lobby list orange icon for games currently in deck selection spinning slightly off-center.

Fixed Kai's pin missing his glasses.

Added missing Spanish translation of Twilight-Colored Dream (co-op).

