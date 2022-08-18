Version 3.10.1 Adds New Event, New OJDex Entries & More!

Version 3.10.1 has just gone live with a number of changes!
Changes
- Added new event: Path to Secrets, alongside a new Event Map mechanic.
- Added pins and OJDex entries for Yuki, Hime, Fernet, and Marie Poppo.
- Added new emotes.
- Amount of games required to unlock each character's OJDex entries has been lowered, now being unlocked at multiples of 5 games with the final entry unlocked at 25 games (previously was multiples of 15 games). Pins remain at 50 games.
- Re-ordered characters in the OJDex.
- Adjusted Magical Massacre's description to specify "other units" instead of "enemies" (effect remains the same).
- Improved -noSmartLoading launch parameter for additional loading changes, possibly fixing long time loads for people playing on the x64 executable.
Fixes
- Fixed softlock when Haruo uses Swarm while Serene Hush is active. New behaviour: If Serene Hush is in play when Swarm is played, Boss will receive the Dash effect, and all minions the following buff for the next battle: "+2 ATK, and if attacking first, enemy cannot counterattack (once per battle).
- Fixed Upshift causing characters other than Lone Rider to play their own hyper voicelines
- Fixed repeats in the free weekly character rotation. As a side effect, the current free characters will change after this update. Sorry, Lone Rider!
- Fixed typos in Natsumi and Kiriko voicelines (English).
- Fixed an issue where Special Stage would not properly change the music if it was used immediately after the end of a previous Special Stage.
- Fixed CPUs using Special Stage too often.
- Fixed the lobby list orange icon for games currently in deck selection spinning slightly off-center.
- Fixed Kai's pin missing his glasses.
- Added missing Spanish translation of Twilight-Colored Dream (co-op).
Plushies!
We just celebrated reaching 400 backers in the ongoing Kickstarter campaign for Lulu, Krila, Sumika and Kae plushies by releasing this very important video. Please enjoy!
