Support for GT7 and GT Sport.

Fix: Reset map was not working.

Fix: Low fuel decimal would continue showing decimals after fuel level went back up.

Fix: Improvements to fuel calculator.

New widget: Predicted lap time.

Server: Now able to locate install folder for games that have been moved using Steam.