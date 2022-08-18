Early Access Costume Drop

Thank you for supporting us! As a little thanks for the amazing launch we have added in some new content!

New Stuff:

Added spoiled milk item

Added two new outfits!

Enemies can now be discovered and found in the Atlas!

Changes:

Updated translation files

Made it easier to see how to play other modes and skip the tutorial

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a glitch where the barbell could apply its effect twice

Spikes no longer trigger all item's onKillEffect

Fixed the Dreaming Buckler - which didn't properly add block

The forge spikes now only apply to the player - fixing the interaction with the Mirror Shield

Fixed an issue where the tasty-fly could reset items and the store would charge you for your own stuff

Fixed the display off poison sickness on the Hermit Crab Bomb

Fixed a glitch with the dreaming sap applying to the item use costs - instead of the summon costs

Fixed several typos