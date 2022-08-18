 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 18 August 2022

Early Access Costume Drop

Share · View all patches · Build 9336382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for supporting us! As a little thanks for the amazing launch we have added in some new content!

New Stuff:
Added spoiled milk item
Added two new outfits!
Enemies can now be discovered and found in the Atlas!

Changes:
Updated translation files
Made it easier to see how to play other modes and skip the tutorial

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a glitch where the barbell could apply its effect twice
Spikes no longer trigger all item's onKillEffect
Fixed the Dreaming Buckler - which didn't properly add block
The forge spikes now only apply to the player - fixing the interaction with the Mirror Shield
Fixed an issue where the tasty-fly could reset items and the store would charge you for your own stuff
Fixed the display off poison sickness on the Hermit Crab Bomb
Fixed a glitch with the dreaming sap applying to the item use costs - instead of the summon costs
Fixed several typos

