Early Access Costume Drop

Thank you for supporting us! As a little thanks for the amazing launch we have added in some new content!
New Stuff:
Added spoiled milk item
Added two new outfits!
Enemies can now be discovered and found in the Atlas!
Changes:
Updated translation files
Made it easier to see how to play other modes and skip the tutorial
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a glitch where the barbell could apply its effect twice
Spikes no longer trigger all item's onKillEffect
Fixed the Dreaming Buckler - which didn't properly add block
The forge spikes now only apply to the player - fixing the interaction with the Mirror Shield
Fixed an issue where the tasty-fly could reset items and the store would charge you for your own stuff
Fixed the display off poison sickness on the Hermit Crab Bomb
Fixed a glitch with the dreaming sap applying to the item use costs - instead of the summon costs
Fixed several typos
