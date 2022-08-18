Fast follow for 0.4.2

Version 0.4.3 is now out, with some quick fixes for issues found in 0.4.2
- Fix the lack of Boss dungeons
- Fix collectable text message
- Fix moving through inactive portals
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update