Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 18 August 2022

Fast follow for 0.4.2

Build 9336248 · Last edited by Wendy

Version 0.4.3 is now out, with some quick fixes for issues found in 0.4.2

  • Fix the lack of Boss dungeons
  • Fix collectable text message
  • Fix moving through inactive portals

