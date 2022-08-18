 Skip to content

NAIR update for 18 August 2022

Patch 3.4.1

Patch 3.4.1

Build 9336169

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Every Player & Tag has a Default UI Binding

    • This should make "Reset to Default" fix any messed up UI controls

  • UI (Menu) controls can no longer be rebound.

  • The location that custom controls are saved in has been moved.

    • Loading up this patch will effectively nuke all custom controls, fixing any UI bindings that got mangled last patch.

  • You can now assign the same button to multiple different actions.

    • Enables tap jump.
    • Will no longer unbind UI buttons when trying to rebind A, for example.

  • Various UI/text fixes

  • Added a binding for "unknown controllers" that should improve compatability.

Other:

  • Added a button to the rebinding menu that allows you to add a controller without leaving that menu.

I haven't worked on fixing gamecube controllers specifically but that is my next task. IIRC they work fine except for the rebinding screen.

Changed files in this update

