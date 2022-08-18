Patch 3.4.1

Bug Fixes:
-
Every Player & Tag has a Default UI Binding
- This should make "Reset to Default" fix any messed up UI controls
-
UI (Menu) controls can no longer be rebound.
-
The location that custom controls are saved in has been moved.
- Loading up this patch will effectively nuke all custom controls, fixing any UI bindings that got mangled last patch.
-
You can now assign the same button to multiple different actions.
- Enables tap jump.
- Will no longer unbind UI buttons when trying to rebind A, for example.
-
Various UI/text fixes
-
Added a binding for "unknown controllers" that should improve compatability.
Other:
- Added a button to the rebinding menu that allows you to add a controller without leaving that menu.
I haven't worked on fixing gamecube controllers specifically but that is my next task. IIRC they work fine except for the rebinding screen.
Changed files in this update