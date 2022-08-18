2.901 - Optimizations and more Fixes

ADJUSTMENTS:
- Better organization of dessert list.
- Save all desserts prior to quitting
- Perks Bonus increased for higher level stores.
- Event balloons spawn a bit lower and go higher, and fixed scaling size issues.
BUGS:
- Specialty stores XP is not accounting for the boosts
- fixed a bug which required players to close the game to show claim button for daily challenge bonus on complete.
- Daily challenges showed 1k sometimes when first time unlocked because it wasn't set properly.
- Performance issues were causing desserts not to bake as quickly as the stat said. Should be much quicker now.
Changed files in this update