Idle Baker Boss update for 18 August 2022

2.901 - Optimizations and more Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADJUSTMENTS:

  • Better organization of dessert list.
  • Save all desserts prior to quitting
  • Perks Bonus increased for higher level stores.
  • Event balloons spawn a bit lower and go higher, and fixed scaling size issues.

BUGS:

  • Specialty stores XP is not accounting for the boosts
  • fixed a bug which required players to close the game to show claim button for daily challenge bonus on complete.
  • Daily challenges showed 1k sometimes when first time unlocked because it wasn't set properly.
  • Performance issues were causing desserts not to bake as quickly as the stat said. Should be much quicker now.

