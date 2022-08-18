We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.
ChilloutVR 2022r167
Voice Chat
We changes some fundamentals of the voice chat which should lead to better connectivity and Tweaks the voice chat fall-off so you should be able to follow conversations better in crowded areas.
IMPORTANT! The voice chat changes are not compatible with past versions so we urge everyone to update if you want to be able to hear each other properly.
VR Experience
- Mouse rotation is now blocked when 2 controllers are present
- Rotation is also blocked while pointing at menus
- The menu tilting now has an adjustable threshold
- Arm IK is now disabled when a controller is missing/losses tracking
- Sliders are no longer stuck when releasing the pointer while outside the menu
UI
- Download percentage of worlds is now displayed properly
- Worlds will now display a player count for players in public instances of that world
- Players that are connected but are not in an instance will no longer be displayed as in a private instance
Safety Options
- Video Player Permissions are now fully implemented (only available in instances created after this announcement)
- Advanced safety can now be disabled for friends
- Hiding avatars at a distance can now be disabled for friends
Bugs
- Fixed a bug where Advanced Safety would remove spring joints to aggressively
- Added the following missing RCC Components to the prop Whitelist: RCC_Light, RCC_Exhaust, RCC_TruckTrailer, RCC_TrailerAttachPoint, RCC_SuspensionArm
- Fixed some issues that lead to increased memory usage
- Fixed a bug where Avatar distance disable would hide wrong components when returning to view
- Fixed a bug that rendered the in-game youtube search unusably
Changed files in this update