We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

ChilloutVR 2022r167

Voice Chat

We changes some fundamentals of the voice chat which should lead to better connectivity and Tweaks the voice chat fall-off so you should be able to follow conversations better in crowded areas.

IMPORTANT! The voice chat changes are not compatible with past versions so we urge everyone to update if you want to be able to hear each other properly.

VR Experience

Mouse rotation is now blocked when 2 controllers are present

Rotation is also blocked while pointing at menus

The menu tilting now has an adjustable threshold

Arm IK is now disabled when a controller is missing/losses tracking

Sliders are no longer stuck when releasing the pointer while outside the menu

UI

Download percentage of worlds is now displayed properly

Worlds will now display a player count for players in public instances of that world

Players that are connected but are not in an instance will no longer be displayed as in a private instance

Safety Options

Video Player Permissions are now fully implemented (only available in instances created after this announcement)

Advanced safety can now be disabled for friends

Hiding avatars at a distance can now be disabled for friends

Bugs