Update v1.2

This update is for the following:
Features:
- Show hot-spots/snoop animations with "H" key (Note: Need to be turned on under the settings menu)
Fixed bugs:
- Hide cursor bug in the Portal scene
- Intro sound bug
- Few smaller bugs here and there
Improvements:
- Instructions in the manual
- Some hot-spot improvements
- Few animation improvements
- Few sound improvements
- Various snippet changes
Note:
I'm doing all these updates and fixes on my own and need help with the testing. If you encounter new bugs or something weird, please let me know and I will try to patch them ASAP.
For some changes to take effect it is recommended to use fresh save-games.
Until next time,
Kapa
Changed files in this update