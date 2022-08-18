 Skip to content

The Silent Sky Part I update for 18 August 2022

Update v1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is for the following:

Features:

  • Show hot-spots/snoop animations with "H" key (Note: Need to be turned on under the settings menu)

Fixed bugs:

  • Hide cursor bug in the Portal scene
  • Intro sound bug
  • Few smaller bugs here and there

Improvements:

  • Instructions in the manual
  • Some hot-spot improvements
  • Few animation improvements
  • Few sound improvements
  • Various snippet changes

Note:
I'm doing all these updates and fixes on my own and need help with the testing. If you encounter new bugs or something weird, please let me know and I will try to patch them ASAP.
For some changes to take effect it is recommended to use fresh save-games.

Until next time,
Kapa

Changed files in this update

