Update v1.2

This update is for the following:

Features:

Show hot-spots/snoop animations with "H" key (Note: Need to be turned on under the settings menu)

Fixed bugs:

Hide cursor bug in the Portal scene

Intro sound bug

Few smaller bugs here and there

Improvements:

Instructions in the manual

Some hot-spot improvements

Few animation improvements

Few sound improvements

Various snippet changes

Note:

I'm doing all these updates and fixes on my own and need help with the testing. If you encounter new bugs or something weird, please let me know and I will try to patch them ASAP.

For some changes to take effect it is recommended to use fresh save-games.

Until next time,

Kapa