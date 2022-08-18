 Skip to content

100% Orange Juice update for 18 August 2022

Follow the Path to Secrets!

Build 9335943 · Last edited by Wendy

Continue Ellie and Lulu's journey in the new event, Path to Secrets! The exciting new event's story is written by Hono and it comes with a beautiful ending illustration by Siumai112.

The event is live until September 17.

Path of Secrets features a new Event Map. Players can choose their own path to the goal, with different length paths and different rewards along the way. Gain stars, oranges, cosmetic unlocks or even event bonus unlocks from the route rewards!

Every first game of the day in any game mode grants 3 Move Points for the event, and additional games give one point per game.

If you finish the event early, you can keep replaying the Event Map to collect even more rewards!

