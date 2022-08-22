DevBlog 25: Update 1.3

Greetings Commanders,

Today we release a highly significant update to Crossfire: Legion which introduces the much anticipated Map Maker as well as new air units, Campaign Act III, a payload map and multiplayer changes.

[previewyoutube=-XRlbDW6uxQ;full]<insert Update 1.3 video> [/previewyoutube]





The Map Maker is a massive tool that allows you to create fully functional multiplayer and skirmish maps and publish them on our Steam Workshop. Build any manner of battlefield to test your strategies and tactics, then share them with your fellow commanders.

It’s all contained in-game, creating your own map doesn't require any additional tools or special skills,

The only limit is your imagination. For example, you can toy with:

Map size

Playable area, buildable and pathable areas

Camera bounds

Map themes and lighting

Ramps and levels

Many many decals

Unit stats

Resource nodes

Power-up drop locations

Player spawn-point locations

Buildings

Fog and Wind

Audio cues

Abysses

And too many other things to list….

Before you get stuck in, we highly recommend reading through the User Manual here for all the details.

Share your creations by uploading directly to our Steam Workshop, which can be done directly in the tool.



Sounds good? Well to celebrate all this new content during our Early Access period, Crossfire: Legion will be on sale for -34% starting today at 19:00 CEST until August 29th. There hasn’t been a better time to enter the fray. Continue reading to see what else arrives in todays update.





Three more aircraft are now here to help you refine your aerial strategy and swoop in on your foes. These are sure to bolster your mid-late game strategies and here is the intel on how they fit into your roster.

Broadsword (Global Risk): A gunship that can launch effective attacks against stationary targets. When upgraded Broadsword gets a temporary speed boost for hit-and-run attacks.

Locust (Black List): An unmanned drone that seeks aerial targets, Locust self-destructs on impact. It's capable of bringing down groups of heavy aircraft within explosion radius.

Griffin (New Horizon): A light aircraft specializing in air-to-air combat, Griffin's attacks deal high damage to a single target but suffer from a low rate of fire. Upgraded, Griffin's weapon range increases.





Here at Blackbird Interactive we have a rich history when it comes to creating engaging single-player campaigns as well as loving this more multiplayer-focused game. We're therefore excited to add the next layer to the narrative-driven campaign with the release of Campaign Act III.

It consists of four missions (approx. 3 hours in total) that focus on New Horizon's role in the ongoing conflict between Global Risk and Black List. As well as casting light on the mysterious New Horizon faction, and its commanders, these missions will help you refine your battlefield skills.

Combining each New Horizon commander’s AI-augmented abilities with their durable weaponry, you can adapt your tactics and strategies for methodically storming and clearing enemy positions, even when heavily outnumbered.

Using land and aerial assets to their full potential while under time pressure, you'll find Act III to be a true test of your offensive and defensive capabilities as you explore new battlefronts <spoiler> for example on deck of a naval fleet.





There's a new map area that will bring extra volatility to your custom games and skirmishes in Payload mode. In Refinery, players fight to secure each payload amongst the hazards of a fuel refinery — using the strategic high ground is key in this explosive environment.



As always, we’ve been closely monitoring your feedback since the last update and based on it we are pleased to make the following changes and improvements:

Players can share replay files and load them in their own game client.

Internal tool upgrade for performance & stability improvement

Fixed an issue preventing players to rebuild units if they salvaged them in Battle Lines.

Fixed an issue in Payload mode where the payload could be teleported via Ghost Recall.

The Black List Workshop is now available at Tier 1 Corebase, similar to other factions.

Fixed an issue where the Crocodile range was reverted to 30 after the Scorch upgrade.

Fixed an issue where the Imperator were double dipping in damage when in Artillery mode.

Removed the EMP ability from the Prion unit card.

The Typhoon map now has a description and a dedicated loading screen.

Fixed multiple truncations/overlaps in all menus in the localized clients.



We also have a Fan Kit available with artwork, unit cards, logos and all your content creators need here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

And for Streamers there is all the tools you need here:

https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z

As always, make sure you get the latest intel by following us here:

The possibilities are endless and we’re excited to see what you do with these tools and the maps you’ll create. We’ll be watching closely and starting to put together next month's update. Stay tuned weekly as we give more details of what's to come. Until then, happy gaming!