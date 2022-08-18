Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 36

Hello everyone!

We just released a new feature into the game that we thought deserved its own update/announcement, so here we are with the first of these mini updates we promised!

Safety Mode:

The main feature we are releasing this time is the new Safety Mode.

This is a checkbox on the character selection screen that provides you with a safety net when playing the game. It can be applied to both official and custom characters and once checked will allow you to restart your day at any time from the in-game menu. You will also be given this option on the game over screen, so if you accidentally overheated to death or made a bad decision that led you to dehydrating you will have a chance to save your save. Provided of course that you ticked the Safety Mode option when you first started your run. :)

On a related note we decided to remove the Survivalist as it was originally implemented her as a patch or quick solution for people that were having issues with the game's difficulty and it wasn't a proper character like the tourist or the farmer. I am hoping that the safety mode will help make things more managable and remove the need for the survivalist.

I might re-add the character later if I manage to get the time to give it a proper journal and a more unique adventure.

I have also temporarily removed the Mermaid but I will be re-adding her a bit after release as she is currently a bit broken with all the changes that have gone into the game. The new Mermaid will have her own journal as well as some new unique features.

Visual Improvements:

We have been working hard on making the game look prettier. The game now has a new splash screen as well as shadows and other visual improvements for its cards and menues. We are happy with the results and hope they will make Card Survival more visually attractive to new players!

We have also added missing art for some stats and other things and will keep adding more during the following weeks.

Minor Changes and Additions:

Tinder can now also be lit with Citronella and Jasmine candles.

Bug Protection is now stronger.

The Farmer's start is now considerably more generous with rain and the reservoir starts full.

You can now soak rice in boiling and rice water.

Gas mask protection effects is now weaker when not wet.

Fiber can now be lit in stoves too.

Made mold descriptions more helpful.

Fixed some issues involving all traps, specially one stopping you from catching partridges in the Secret Valley.

Deadfall and Snare traps now work on the Eastern Grasslands and the Desolate Beach.

Fixed a bug that was stopping Cinchona Crop Plots from producing trees (was giving bark directly instead).

Fixed a bug that was hiding the effects of ginger.

Fixed a bug that was allowing you to make mud in the dark.

Macaques now transfer their previous states when going from wounded to friends.

Fixed a bug with the dismantling action of the Scrap Spear.

Cinchona bark now rots.

Drying racks now properly slow down the spoilage of food in their inventories, but accelerate it if it's raining.

Fixed a bug that was causing drying racks to create duplicates.

Fixed a bug that was causing beesmokers to disappear in certain cases.

Fixed a bug that allowed to harvest food from tidepools even when they were empty.

Added some missing saturation icons.

Changed the icons for Mites and Fungus in Crop Plots.

Fixed a bug that was causing cleared jujube plants to dissappear.

Cleared Wild Jujubes no longer have the wrong name.

Fixed the wrong name in pesticides.

Drying Racks are now cheaper to build.

Fixed a bug that was making some characters start with cholera.

That's all for now!

See you soon in the next Mini Update! ;)