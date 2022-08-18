COZY UPDATE, OUT NOW.

HELLO!

Put the kettle on and pull up your favorite armchair, because MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE, the acclaimed VR exclusive game already chock full of wacky crafting and wackier action, is seeing its first major expansion with THE COZY UPDATE, out TODAY!

YOU ASKED. WE LISTENED. You said “Everything is Cozy-this, cozy-that these days!” and, at least one of you said, “Where is my Cozy Mothergunship: Forge?”



We’re on the case! But what is “Cozy” really? Cute cats? Well, why stop there? OURS are made of metal and you attach them to your gun! SO COZY! What else is cozy? A relaxing cup of chamomile? Got it. Strap a Cup-of-Tea gunpart to your gun and reap the benefits of all that cozy power! You want pillows? No problem, so long as it’s made of metal. We did this for you, dear gamers! All the new cozy gunparts you could want, which we assume is about twenty. We’ve got gift-wrapped metal presents with pretty metal bows, yummy (metal) bento lunch parts, relaxing metal sandbox gunparts, metal hedge trimmers–well, I guess all hedge trimmers are metal–and flamethrowers--That’s RIGHT a Cozy Flamethrower. We call it the Campfire Thrower. We are maxing out the COZY meter, over here.

But gunparts are just the beginning! What’s cozier than a Sandbox gunpart? SANDBOX MODE!!! As requested by you, the fans, explore the Mothergunship with the full array of your collection at your disposal. And, for those of you utterly enthralled by the comforts of Mothergunship, the new ENDLESS MODE is made for you. You may never have to leave the comforts of Mothergunship!

And for the fans asking us for new bosses and levels? We ask you WHAT IS THE COZIEST emotion of all? It’s LOVE, friends. It’s the emotion of the heart, so how better to celebrate this than the treacherous spike-filled cavernous spaces of our new HEART LEVEL, complete with new enemies and a new boss, just dying to meet you!

And, for the adventurous among you–those who wish to experiment with the fringes of technology and leisure activities–find a friend and feel free to jump into the beta of our new CO-OP campaign! That’s right, the full campaign, playable together. Try it out for science. COZY SCIENCE.

Here’s all the goodies dropping with the update:

A suite of 20+ new Cozy Gunparts, including caps, melee barrels, ranged barrels, and ammo canister.

New HEART Level Set/Boss: only the most emotionally swollen and treacherously spikey rooms ever for THIS update!

New Mobs

New ? rooms added to pool

New Keymaster Perk

SANDBOX MODE

ENDLESS MODE

BETA Coop Campaign

Weapon Favoriting

New Leaderboards to account for new modes

Run history improvements

Key mechanic rebalancing

Run failsafes added to account for unfinished sessions/battery drain

Multipool matchmaking improvements

UI improvements: unacquired parts,

New Settings for Aim Trace Opacity, crafting in combat

7 new achievements

Revised HQ set dressing

Tons of bugfixes and quality of life improvements



