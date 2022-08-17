Updated to ver 1.13.

ver1.13

・The mimic rate of treasure chests on lower floors has been lowered. The overall rate of treasure chests was also adjusted.

・A new item, the "Balance of Forbiddance" has been implemented. The effect is that the enhancement value of the weapon/magic on the right side of this card is transferred to the weapon/magic on the left side.

(This is a tentative description for now as we are asking for a translation.)

・Guest characters now animate.

・Fixed a problem with the drawing of Listia when using a foot item with the Convenience button while holding the player's orientation.

・Stairs are no longer processed when HP is 0.

