Major Update 0.8.0

Hi everyone, in this update we've worked hard on improving the balancing of the game as well as adding localizations and a difficulty setting. As always we're very eager to hear your feedback and ideas for how we can improve the game.
Improvements / Fixes
- Added difficulty settings for those who would like an easier or harder mode
- Added localizations for chinese and russian. More localizations are going to be added later
- Made medium (default) difficulty slightly easier in the early game
- Various minor improvements
