 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 17 August 2022

Major Update 0.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9335514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, in this update we've worked hard on improving the balancing of the game as well as adding localizations and a difficulty setting. As always we're very eager to hear your feedback and ideas for how we can improve the game.

Improvements / Fixes

  • Added difficulty settings for those who would like an easier or harder mode
  • Added localizations for chinese and russian. More localizations are going to be added later
  • Made medium (default) difficulty slightly easier in the early game
  • Various minor improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1811431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link