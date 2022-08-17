 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 17 August 2022

V. 2.9

Build 9335488

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an ammo holster to your chest
  • Added a new crowbar
  • Added a tape recorder
  • Fixed a game-breaking bug with save data
  • Added more normal maps to walls so levels look better
  • You can now become an M.E.G. member at base alpha on level 1
  • Small crates are now closed by default

