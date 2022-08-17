- Added an ammo holster to your chest
- Added a new crowbar
- Added a tape recorder
- Fixed a game-breaking bug with save data
- Added more normal maps to walls so levels look better
- You can now become an M.E.G. member at base alpha on level 1
- Small crates are now closed by default
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 17 August 2022
V. 2.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
