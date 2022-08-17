v7.7074 QoL Update

-Added commands > !leaderboard exclude target (prevents the user from being updated in leaderboards) -Added commands > !game exclude target (being included in minigames with no opt-in... such as battleroyale) -Added Trovo platform donation (elixir) -Added Lua > Trovo regular spells/elixirs and added platform donation event data for elixir (also, both elixir and mana are considered redemptions) -Added Lua > new event: battleRoyaleOutcome -Added Lua > new event: basketballOutcome -Added Lua > App.createChatBubble(x, y, timer, text) -Added Lua > App.playSound(soundname, loops) -> returns soundid -Added Lua > App.stopSound(soundid); -Added Lua > new event: websocket (allows you to run a websocket client from lua) -Added Lua > new event: appState (sends the name of the current appState, good for detecting when battleroyale, basketball, and other minigames are starting) -Added Lua > app.createObject -Added Lua > objects have various methods for scale, rotation, position -Added Lua > setImage(obj, 'imgname') -Fixed Lua > fixed getting nested objects with get('name') and saving objects inside a coroutine -Changed Lua > save() formats indented now -Fixed Master ui volume sliders not updating each other when changed. connected vs menus -Fixed Teleport block when offset -Fixed duel accept timer option -Fixed basketball join timer option