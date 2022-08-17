 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stream Avatars update for 17 August 2022

v7.7074 QoL Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9335448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
-Added commands > !leaderboard exclude target  (prevents the user from being updated in leaderboards)

-Added commands > !game exclude target  (being included in minigames with no opt-in... such as battleroyale)

-Added Trovo platform donation (elixir)  
-Added Lua > Trovo regular spells/elixirs and added platform donation event data for elixir (also, both elixir and mana are considered redemptions)

-Added Lua > new event: battleRoyaleOutcome  
-Added Lua > new event: basketballOutcome  
-Added Lua > App.createChatBubble(x, y, timer, text)  
-Added Lua > App.playSound(soundname, loops)  -> returns soundid  
-Added Lua > App.stopSound(soundid);

-Added Lua > new event: websocket (allows you to run a websocket client from lua)  
-Added Lua > new event: appState (sends the name of the current appState, good for detecting when battleroyale, basketball, and other minigames are starting)

-Added Lua > app.createObject  
-Added Lua > objects have various methods for scale, rotation, position  
-Added Lua > setImage(obj, 'imgname')

-Fixed Lua > fixed getting nested objects with get('name') and saving objects inside a coroutine  
-Changed Lua > save() formats indented now



-Fixed Master ui volume sliders not updating each other when changed. connected vs menus

-Fixed Teleport block when offset  
-Fixed duel accept timer option  
-Fixed basketball join timer option

Changed files in this update

Stream Avatars Depot Depot 665301
  • Loading history…
Stream Avatars Mac Depot Depot 665302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link