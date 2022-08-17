v7.7074 QoL Update

-Added commands > !leaderboard exclude target (prevents the user from being updated in leaderboards)
-Added commands > !game exclude target (being included in minigames with no opt-in... such as battleroyale)
-Added Trovo platform donation (elixir)
-Added Lua > Trovo regular spells/elixirs and added platform donation event data for elixir (also, both elixir and mana are considered redemptions)
-Added Lua > new event: battleRoyaleOutcome
-Added Lua > new event: basketballOutcome
-Added Lua > App.createChatBubble(x, y, timer, text)
-Added Lua > App.playSound(soundname, loops) -> returns soundid
-Added Lua > App.stopSound(soundid);
-Added Lua > new event: websocket (allows you to run a websocket client from lua)
-Added Lua > new event: appState (sends the name of the current appState, good for detecting when battleroyale, basketball, and other minigames are starting)
-Added Lua > app.createObject
-Added Lua > objects have various methods for scale, rotation, position
-Added Lua > setImage(obj, 'imgname')
-Fixed Lua > fixed getting nested objects with get('name') and saving objects inside a coroutine
-Changed Lua > save() formats indented now
-Fixed Master ui volume sliders not updating each other when changed. connected vs menus
-Fixed Teleport block when offset
-Fixed duel accept timer option
-Fixed basketball join timer option
