Update 33 - Massive Improvements

Hey Everyone,

Today we are happy to bring you one of our biggest updates to MKW we had so far. As you might know we are just about to release a major DLC for MKW – Royal Blood, but we wanted to make sure that our entire MKW community has something to get excited about, even these who will not be purchasing the DLC. And today`s update goes a long way to adding a lot more life to Medieval Kingdom Wars.

This massive update 33 includes major rework of the world map user interface, adding abilities like constructing walls on the world map, and making mid-late game diplomacy and kingdom management actually work and be integral part of the game. There are dozens of other changes that streamline many areas of the game, especially making controlling your kingdom a lot easier on the world map.

We hope you`ll give the new Royal Blood DLC a look, expecting it to be released tomorrow morning.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2110750/Medieval_Kingdom_Wars__Royal_Blood/

Meanwhile lets take a look at what Update 33 has to offer: