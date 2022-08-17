Update 33 - Massive Improvements

Hey Everyone,
Today we are happy to bring you one of our biggest updates to MKW we had so far. As you might know we are just about to release a major DLC for MKW – Royal Blood, but we wanted to make sure that our entire MKW community has something to get excited about, even these who will not be purchasing the DLC. And today`s update goes a long way to adding a lot more life to Medieval Kingdom Wars.
This massive update 33 includes major rework of the world map user interface, adding abilities like constructing walls on the world map, and making mid-late game diplomacy and kingdom management actually work and be integral part of the game. There are dozens of other changes that streamline many areas of the game, especially making controlling your kingdom a lot easier on the world map.
We hope you`ll give the new Royal Blood DLC a look, expecting it to be released tomorrow morning.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2110750/Medieval_Kingdom_Wars__Royal_Blood/
Meanwhile lets take a look at what Update 33 has to offer:
- Complete makeover of the world map GUI
- Army world map GUI now positioned on the left instead of center
- Town world map GUI now positioned on the left instead of center
- Added town Wall Management option to towns GUI for world map
- Players can now construct walls for their towns on the world map
- Added easy to use Left and Right buttons to scroll through towns when building
- When King Player controlled Lords generate their treasury based on stance player selects
- Lords that server the player with armies do not generate silver
- Lords that are Free generate silver at 1x rate, Lords that are Passive generate silver at 2x rate
- When King players lord that Serve will actively spawn armies now and send them to player assignments
- Middle Mouse Button now can be used in all situation to give directions to player controlled Lords
- Smaller nations have a better chance of their cities being included in those that can launch attacks
- Player nation AI lords have twice as much chance to spawn an army as other AI lords
- Much larger trade income for trading with nations
- Trading with other nations is now key to winning the game
- Allied lords will now actively send armies to support player based on players Rally Flags
- Defensive Alliances will only send armies to defend, Military alliances will send armies to attack based on players rally flags
- Healing units on the world map in a lot more expensive, passive healing near players towns is the best option
- There`s a much larger Kingdom Standing penalty for taking towns from your Lords now, 2x as much
- Call-to-Arms only applies to player nation armies and armies of nations with a Military Alliance
- Fix for Scarborough and Southampton being mis-assigned, creating a false King
- Fixed a number of towns that were not assigned to lords and did not appear on the world map
- Fixed player being unable to win some campaigns due to missing towns on the world map
Changed files in this update