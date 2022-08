This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed in this release:

During Campaign Quest 4 - The Pits of Deepmine, mapping rolls are now given a bonus of 5 after the first six have been mapped.

TableQA - The Horn of the Dead was not using the correct encounter table after the Horn of the Dead was found.

When encounters were being added by the quest as a result of mapping an area, the encounter was being added to the current area instead of to the just mapped area.