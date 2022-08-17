 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 17 August 2022

Patch 1.1.0g - CampFire - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Extra additions to bunkers for an added (possible) difficulty increase
  • New loot table for military containers found in bunkers

CHANGES:

  • Improved new legendary melee weapon texture and changed animations
  • You can now rebind the block key
  • Winchester 45 - Body damage from 34 to 28 and Headshot damage from 87 to 101

BUG FIXES:

  • Position of new melee weapon on player
  • Vehicle actually flips upwards when flipping vehicle
  • Changes / fixes to spawning vehicles
  • Possible fix for random chance where player can't take damage

