Patch 1.1.0g - CampFire - Hotfix

CONTENT/FEATURES:
- Extra additions to bunkers for an added (possible) difficulty increase
- New loot table for military containers found in bunkers
CHANGES:
- Improved new legendary melee weapon texture and changed animations
- You can now rebind the block key
- Winchester 45 - Body damage from 34 to 28 and Headshot damage from 87 to 101
BUG FIXES:
- Position of new melee weapon on player
- Vehicle actually flips upwards when flipping vehicle
- Changes / fixes to spawning vehicles
- Possible fix for random chance where player can't take damage
