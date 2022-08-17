New Update Version 0.1.3!

Hello everyone, a new update is available for download!
In Update:
- Added block posts to the map with NPCs
- Added night-vision device
- Airport, Military Base, Sea Port and Power Station now have turrets, be careful
- Added the ability to craft and place automatic turrets
- Added a new NPC bandit, which is located at the block posts
- Simplified "hunter" quests
- Reduced the chance of getting from the loot boxes c4, mines, RPG and Rockets
- Added new weapon - sniper rifle
- Other minor fixes and changes
