Dead District update for 17 August 2022

New Update Version 0.1.3!

Build 9335332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, a new update is available for download!

In Update:

  • Added block posts to the map with NPCs
  • Added night-vision device
  • Airport, Military Base, Sea Port and Power Station now have turrets, be careful
  • Added the ability to craft and place automatic turrets
  • Added a new NPC bandit, which is located at the block posts
  • Simplified "hunter" quests
  • Reduced the chance of getting from the loot boxes c4, mines, RPG and Rockets
  • Added new weapon - sniper rifle
  • Other minor fixes and changes

