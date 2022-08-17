 Skip to content

Salamander County Public Television update for 17 August 2022

Salamander County Public Television v1.0.6 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Salamander County Public Television has been updated to v1.0.6!

Bug Fixes

- Game Select: fixed the shadow on the button prompts not scaling properly
- Synchronized Lawnmowers On Ice: fixed a bug where the lap complete flag could appear on both lawnmowers at the same time

Other Changes

- Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: adjusted the background
- Game Over Menu: you can now press Y to skip to the next day when you lose the current day's game before earning a bronze medal
- Game Over Menu: rephrased "You lost. Try again!" as "You lost. Try to get a bronze medal!" when you lose the current day's game before earning a bronze medal
- Game Over Menu: renamed "Continue" to "Continue to Next Day"
- Pause Menu: renamed "Continue" to "Resume"
- Pause Menu: "Back to Menu" appears as "Continue to Next Day" if you play the current day's game again after earning a bronze medal
- Pause Menu: "A/Enter: Select" now appears on the bottom right

Changed files in this update

