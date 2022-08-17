Salamander County Public Television v1.0.6 Update

Salamander County Public Television has been updated to v1.0.6!

Bug Fixes

- Game Select: fixed the shadow on the button prompts not scaling properly

- Synchronized Lawnmowers On Ice: fixed a bug where the lap complete flag could appear on both lawnmowers at the same time

Other Changes

- Skate Shuttle Starcatcher: adjusted the background

- Game Over Menu: you can now press Y to skip to the next day when you lose the current day's game before earning a bronze medal

- Game Over Menu: rephrased "You lost. Try again!" as "You lost. Try to get a bronze medal!" when you lose the current day's game before earning a bronze medal

- Game Over Menu: renamed "Continue" to "Continue to Next Day"

- Pause Menu: renamed "Continue" to "Resume"

- Pause Menu: "Back to Menu" appears as "Continue to Next Day" if you play the current day's game again after earning a bronze medal

- Pause Menu: "A/Enter: Select" now appears on the bottom right