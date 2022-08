v0.76.3

Don't you love it when your hot-fix needs a hot-fix? "It's a hot-pocket, hot-pocket!"

This fixes (hopefully for good) another bug with Error: Clock cycle error: TypeError: Error #1009 at hm.gameLogic::ProceduralSpawnLogic() that was preventing ability to start up battles for some players. Thanks for your bug reports 不赦之业 and Kuza :)