Beta 2

I’ve reworked kits/classes for this update. Except for the “Mayor” kit, all kits have a “Trait” to make runs feel unique to that kit. The other change is that kits are now unlocked by beating the game with the kit above it. For instance, you open the second kit, “Pyromaniac”, by beating the game with the default/first kit “Mayor”.

KITS(You can read the descriptions of the perks in-game):

“The Mayor”

Trait: None

+10 Range for Guns

+10 Range for Melee

Perk: Coordinated

Perk: Quick

Perk:Vitality II

"Pyromaniac"

Trait: Money Burns

-10 Physical Damage for Guns

+10 Fire Damage for Guns

-10 Physical Damage for Melee

+10Fire Damage for Melee

“Boarder”

Trait: Slowly Take Damage When Not on Your Hoverboard

-5 Physical Damage for Guns

-5 Physical Damage for Melee

Perk: Focused

Perk: Ground Pound

Perk: Slam Attack

“Hacker”

Trait: Hacking Hurts

-10 Physical Damage for Guns

-10 Physical Damage for Melee

Perk: Hacking Pro

Perk: Opportunist

Perk: Smooth Operator

“Swordmaster”

Trait: Guns are Practically Useless

-20 Physical Damage for Guns

+10 Physical Damage for Melee

Perk: Deflect

Perk: Deflect Damage

Perk: Quick