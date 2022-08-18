Beta 2
I’ve reworked kits/classes for this update. Except for the “Mayor” kit, all kits have a “Trait” to make runs feel unique to that kit. The other change is that kits are now unlocked by beating the game with the kit above it. For instance, you open the second kit, “Pyromaniac”, by beating the game with the default/first kit “Mayor”.
- KITS(You can read the descriptions of the perks in-game):
“The Mayor”
Trait: None
+10 Range for Guns
+10 Range for Melee
Perk: Coordinated
Perk: Quick
Perk:Vitality II
"Pyromaniac"
Trait: Money Burns
-10 Physical Damage for Guns
+10 Fire Damage for Guns
-10 Physical Damage for Melee
+10Fire Damage for Melee
“Boarder”
Trait: Slowly Take Damage When Not on Your Hoverboard
-5 Physical Damage for Guns
-5 Physical Damage for Melee
Perk: Focused
Perk: Ground Pound
Perk: Slam Attack
“Hacker”
Trait: Hacking Hurts
-10 Physical Damage for Guns
-10 Physical Damage for Melee
Perk: Hacking Pro
Perk: Opportunist
Perk: Smooth Operator
“Swordmaster”
Trait: Guns are Practically Useless
-20 Physical Damage for Guns
+10 Physical Damage for Melee
Perk: Deflect
Perk: Deflect Damage
Perk: Quick
-
The player character now has a unique appearance depending on the chosen kit.
-
Six new achievement. One for beating the game on any difficulty and five for beating it on hard with each kit.
-
Previously unlocked kits are locked. You must open them by completing the game now.
-
A skull icon is pictured next to kits you have completed the game on hard with.
-
Explosives dealer now works as intended.
-
Electric barriers do half damage when playing on easy
-
Laser bullets have 1/4 less range.
-
Saving issue with the fire rate stat have been fixed.
Changed files in this update