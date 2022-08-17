 Skip to content

Knight Bewitched update for 17 August 2022

8-17-22 Patch

Build 9334820

Hello, another small bugfix update was released today:

  • It should now (hopefully, finally) be impossible to obtain multiple Wands of Fate from Keller
  • It is no longer possible to forge multiple Schicksalsschlags (even if you have a duplicate Wand of Fate already)
  • If you have accidently forged 2 Schicksalsschlags, re-entering Ullo's Forge will automatically refund your Arcanite Ores and allow you to forge another weapon

If you encounter any issues, please comment here or email me at Jkweath @ gmail.com as I don't actively monitor discussion boards.

