- Holding N to hear narrated audio has been fixed - it was improperly classified as dialogue audio, so the audio settings changes you made wouldn't affect it. It's fixed now.
- Dialogue levels have been raised.
- Narration levels have been raised.
- In the tutorial, Hitbox surrounding your trainer in the tutorial has been made much larger.
- In the tutorial, the trainer has been given a heartbeat, to help you find him when you get close.
Lost and Hound update for 17 August 2022
Update notes for 18 August
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lost and Hound Content Depot 1054351
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update