Lost and Hound update for 17 August 2022

Update notes for 18 August

Share · View all patches · Build 9334748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Holding N to hear narrated audio has been fixed - it was improperly classified as dialogue audio, so the audio settings changes you made wouldn't affect it. It's fixed now.
  2. Dialogue levels have been raised.
  3. Narration levels have been raised.
  4. In the tutorial, Hitbox surrounding your trainer in the tutorial has been made much larger.
  5. In the tutorial, the trainer has been given a heartbeat, to help you find him when you get close.

Changed files in this update

