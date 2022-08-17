UPDATE #23 Physical guitar tracking!

Hello, VR rockstars!

If you own a guitar-shaped controller, you can now use one of the VR controllers to track the controller position!

Just click on the "tracking" button in the model selection menu:

Follow the tutorial on attaching the VR controller and calibrating to have your guitar position and orientation tracked in-game.

Other changes are made to improve the drums experience, such as togglable grab for drumsticks while using Vive controllers, better drums collision detection, and feedback improvements to animation, vibration, and sounds.

You can also throw the drumsticks!

We also worked to improve the audio quality in-game and to have a better volume balance with the menu, and song preview volume can also be changed in the settings menu as requested.

Last but not least, we made another round of bug fixes. We also started to release small patches between the main updates, hoping to squash them all out before the final release.

Summary of the main changes: