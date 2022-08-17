 Skip to content

Pounce Cat update for 17 August 2022

Pounce Cat Patch V1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added native controller support within the game

Bugs:

  • Fixed an issue where animations would occur incorrectly or in the wrong order
  • Fixed an issue where falling off a ledge during a jump would cause the player to become stuck until
    another jump was made
  • Fixed an issue where the wiggle animation would not play if the direction of movement changed at the
    same time the jump button was pressed

Misc fixes:

  • Fixed some tiles in the world behaving incorrectly
  • Corrected some inconsistencies in tile placement throughout the game

