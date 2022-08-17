Pounce Cat Patch V1.01

Features:
- Added native controller support within the game
Bugs:
- Fixed an issue where animations would occur incorrectly or in the wrong order
- Fixed an issue where falling off a ledge during a jump would cause the player to become stuck until
another jump was made
- Fixed an issue where the wiggle animation would not play if the direction of movement changed at the
same time the jump button was pressed
Misc fixes:
- Fixed some tiles in the world behaving incorrectly
- Corrected some inconsistencies in tile placement throughout the game
Changed files in this update