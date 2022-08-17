Key binding for fullscreen map ( "`" tilde by default)
Loot mini map tool tip bug fix
Scaling fix for extreme map shapes in fullscreen mode
Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 17 August 2022
22.b hotfix
