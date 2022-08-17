Aug 10th Updated Test Build

Share · View all patches · Build 9334651 · Last edited 17 August 2022 – 20:52:05 UTC by Wendy

The testing branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

Learn by Playing scenarios added - a set of standard games with curated maps

Text size slider added to Options - Accessibility menu

Announcements panel added to main menu

Added right-click menu to portraits for council slots, religion/family heads, nation/tribe leaders

Improvements to Heroes of the Aegean achievements unlock conditions

Various bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:

https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/0be515ba90919c1cce9224ccbb78d1b2

These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.