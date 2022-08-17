Aug 10th Updated Test Build

The testing branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- Learn by Playing scenarios added - a set of standard games with curated maps
- Text size slider added to Options - Accessibility menu
- Announcements panel added to main menu
- Added right-click menu to portraits for council slots, religion/family heads, nation/tribe leaders
- Improvements to Heroes of the Aegean achievements unlock conditions
- Various bug fixes
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/0be515ba90919c1cce9224ccbb78d1b2
These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:
Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.
Changed depots in qa_internal branch